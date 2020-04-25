Get a job: Join Gear Inc as a Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Hanoi​, Vietnam​

We’re looking for a passionate and talented game designer to join our mobile game studio in Hanoi, Vietnam. You would be in charge of:

New game ideas and prototyping

Work on new game ideas, work with other game designers on improving/finalizing their ideas.

Have a good knowledge on what games are on the market, what new idea could bring something new.

Transform high-level ideas into accurate, intelligible, and quantified specifications.

Select ideas that would benefit from a prototype and work with the prototyping team to constantly create new prototypes.

Game production

Act as product owner for the games in production, follow up with the team and project manager on the progress and respect of defined specifications.

Make decisions on design choices and problematics that occur during production.

Oversee the game mechanics, data, economy and progression.

Constantly improve the overall creativity, inspire passion to the other team members.

Benefits:

You have a chance to work on multiple games, define the roadmap of future games to create.

You have a chance to work closely with both experienced Vietnamese and foreign experts.

We provide attractive salary and benefits, international, fun and professional working environment.

We provide open and honest culture where people are valued, treated fairly and trusted and empowered.

Flexible working hours. Our normal workweek is 40 hours per week (Monday-Friday).

13th-month salary and annual performance-based bonuses.

Social Insurance under Vietnam law

Health Insurance package

Annual health check, annual flu vaccination

Paid leave (12 days/year).

Lunch allowance for full-time staff; Free drink (tea, coffee,...)

Free English/ Vietnamese classes with a native teacher

A standing desk if you like; No dress code; Company trip

Pet-friendly working space (we have 4 cats and dogs)

In-house gym including Yoga, BJJ classes.

For non-Vietnamese staff, support for making Vietnamese work permits and resident cards.

Salary depending on experience and portfolio

Job Requirement:

Eager for a strong experience in the mobile game industry.

Be creative, imaginative and original.

Good knowledge of relevant game mechanisms and Mobile game market.

Strong affinity and passion for games, especially Mobile games.

Strong analytical and critical skills, know why and idea or a game is good or not and what can be changed to make it better.

Good communication and very good knowledge of English, spoken and written.

Ability to rapidly create coherent design mockups.

Flexibility and ability to adapt quickly.

Experience in Puzzle RPGs is a Plus

Strong knowledge on which games are currently leading in the Puzzle RPG & RPG spaces.

Advantages:

Previous experience working on any aspect of mobile games.

Familiarity with any creation software and any game engine (Photoshop, any 3D software, Unity, etc).

Native English speakers and/or foreigners are preferred.

