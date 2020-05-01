Roblox Corp launches $2 million fundraiser to support COVID-19 charities

Roblox developer Roblox Corporation will donate up to $2 million to charities involved in the fight against COVID-19.

The studio has launched a series of limited-edition items, some of which have been created by members of the Roblox community, in support of UNICEF USA, Code.org, and No Kid Hungry.

The items will be available to purchase until June 30 or until their collective sales total $1 million, with all proceeds going to a charity of the player's choice. For each donation made, Roblox will donate an equivalent amount to the charities, for a combined total of $1 million. In addition, Roblox will donate up to an additional $1 million to match what users have spent amongst the three organizations, totaling up to $2 million.

"In times of crisis, we’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support from the Roblox community. We’ve united on multiple occasions to contribute aid to people affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis. Now, at a time when the whole world could use a helping hand, we want to provide an opportunity for the community to come together once again to support those in need," wrote the company.

"Your donations will provide food for millions of children across America; distribute essential supplies such as clean water, soap, medical supplies, and protective equipment to where they’re needed most around the world; and/or provide resources for students to continue their education at home."

You can find out more about the initiative, including links to each charitable item, over on the Roblox website.