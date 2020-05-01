Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony says The Last of Us Part 2 leak didn't leak from employees

Sony says The Last of Us Part 2 leak didn't leak from employees

May 1, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
May 1, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

The mystery of this week's leak of The Last of Us Part 2 footage gained new clarity this morning. In a report from GamesIndustry.biz, Sony stated that it has identified the individuals responsible for leaking the game's content, and that they are not employees of Naughty Dog or Sony Interactive Entertainment. 

This information changes the context of the leaked footage. After word of the leak began spreading Monday, rumors began to circulate that a studio employee or contractor had leaked the footage in retaliation for harsh working conditions at Naughty Dog (or depending on your preferred conspiracy theory, out of anger for the game's inclusion of gay characters).

However, if the leak originated from outside the company, those rumored motivations may be moot. Whoever leaked the game's content didn't exactly leave a mission statement. 

The leak of The Last of Us Part 2 comes after the game's release was pushed back to June due to the spread of COVID-19. Sony, like many other developers, was forced to send employees home for their health and safety, creating a development environment that may not have been as secure as work done in a physical studio. 

Related Jobs

Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[05.01.20]
Lead Game Designer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.30.20]
Senior SP Game Designer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.30.20]
Senior Game Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.28.20]
Senior Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image