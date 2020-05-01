Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Phil Spencer says COVID-19 could delay Xbox Series X launch titles

Phil Spencer says COVID-19 could delay Xbox Series X launch titles

May 1, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
May 1, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Microsoft gaming VP Phil Spencer dropped by CNBC's "Squawk Alley" with a bit of good and bad news yesterday. The good news is that the Xbox Series X appears to be on track for its late 2020 release, despite COVID-19's impact on the global supply chain.

The bad news is that some planned launch titles may not join the platform's launch after all. Spencer didn't confirm any specific delays, but explained to CNBC viewers that game production is "the bigger unknown" in how COVID-19 might impact the Xbox Series X's launch.

"Game production is a large scale entertainment activity now, you have hundreds of people coming together, building assets, working through creative," Spencer explained. He said that Microsoft is comitted to developers' safety and security, and it won't just "push when things aren't ready."

Spencer's tone appeared to be optimistic, but it's the first public acknowledgment we've heard from Sony or Microsoft that a once-in-a-century global pandemic could impact their planned product launches. 

Developers everywhere are still trying to adapt to COVID-19's impact on their process. Though many say the remote work isn't the problem, the tiny changes in the game development process appear to be impacting some developers already. 

Related Jobs

Tripwire Interactive
Tripwire Interactive — Roswell, Georgia, United States
[05.01.20]
Lead Gameplay Engineer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.01.20]
Environment Artist
WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[05.01.20]
Sr. Brand Manager, Adult Swim Games
Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[05.01.20]
Lead Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image