Get a job: Adult Swim Games needs a Senior Brand Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

The Team

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang deliver original, acquired and classic animated and live action entertainment. With digital and gaming businesses, in-house animation production facilities, and studios on both coasts, the division is both grassroots and cutting edge. The combination draws talented people to our doors and audiences to our channels. Check it.

The Job

Adult Swim Games is looking for an experienced Senior Brand Manager to join our game publishing team. As a Senior Brand Manager, you will be in charge of leading all marketing initiatives for an exciting upcoming video game. The unannounced game will be a close extension of one of the best-known television shows in the universe. This is an incredible opportunity to become immersed in the creation of innovative and fun PC, Console and Mobile games, as a key member of one of the greatest entertainment companies in the world.

Perhaps you're also a marketing pro by day, and a gamer at night? Awesome! We'd love to hear about your gaming experience and familiarity with Adult Swim.

The Daily

Serve as brand lead across global markets, working closely with key stakeholders within WarnerMedia to drive awareness and conversions for current and upcoming games.

Lead the full marketing life cycle for games, including market analysis, acquisition campaigns, and retention programs.

Manage the marketing KPI's for our games to identify and react to opportunities and challenges.

Collaborate across multiple disciplines and departments, including external studios, to inform and coordinate integrated marketing campaigns.

Represent marketing initiatives with senior leadership, to help guide long-term corporate strategies.

Work closely with production teams to help define and refine features to improve marketability of games.

Partner with business development to identify and grow co-marketing and partnership opportunities.

Work with internal and external creative, media and digital agencies to produce key art, screenshots, trailers, websites and other creative work.

Travel approximately 30% of the time in conjunction with promotion of games

Who You Are

You have 5+ years of experience in consumer and product marketing, preferably in either entertainment or technology.

You have a track record in launching and sustaining digital products or services.

You're results oriented and understand how to apply demonstrable ROI and KPI's for marketing campaigns.

You're skilled in data analysis and reporting, particularly for launch marketing campaigns.

You have strong product management experience, with a solid understanding of live services product life cycle.

You have proven experience in strategic marketing and creative production, leading cross-functional teams to successful execution.

It's a plus if you have video game industry experience!

You have excellent organizational and time management skills with the ability to manage multiple assignments at once.

You're a polished professional who is comfortable serving as the main contact for executives, internal stakeholders, partners, and third-party agencies

You are a self-starter and strong team player who can work independently and responsibly.

You are a strong spoken/written communicator with the ability to develop creative, clear, and concise storytelling for a variety of audiences

You're just as nutty and passionate about gaming and our beloved Adult Swim brand as we are!

The Perks!

The WarnerMedia Story

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, Turner Sports, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

Warner Media, LLC and its subsidiaries are equal opportunity employers. Qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, mental or physical disability, and genetic information, marital status, citizenship status, military status, protected veteran status or any other category protected by law.

Interesed? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.