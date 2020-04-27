Video: Go behind the unsettling rat sounds of A Plague Tale: Innocence

In this 2020 GDC Virtual Talk, Asobo Studio's Aurelien Piters discusses his approach to sound sesign in order to offer a memorable and immersive experience in A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Piters' talk dives into the many horrifying sounds that drive Asobo's narrative experience, and explains how you can better use sound to improve the immersive quality of your next game.

It's an incredible talk about an incredible game, one you can now watch for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.