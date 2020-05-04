Valve ends support for SteamVR on macOS

Valve has ended support for SteamVR on macOS so its dev team can focus on Windows and Linux.

In a short post on the Steam Community forums, the company explained that macOS users will be able use the platfofm by accessing legacy builds.

"We recommend that macOS users continue to opt into the SteamVR [macos] branches for access to legacy builds," reads a short explainer. "Users can opt into a branch by right-clicking on SteamVR in Steam, and selecting Properties... -> Betas."

The news comes around three years after Valve announced SteamVR support for macOS at WWDC 2017.

The platform allows users to purchase and play VR titles using a variety of hardware including the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, and Valve's own Index headset.