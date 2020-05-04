Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Unity has acquired visual scripting solution Bolt

May 4, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Unity has acquired visual scripting solution Bolt from Ludiq for an undisclosed fee. 

Detailing the purchase on the Ludiq blog, company chief exec Lazlo Bonin explained Bolt will become an official Unity product and will "benefit from a wealth of resources and experience in middleware development." 

They added that both companies are working together to ensure a seamless transition, and that support for Bolt 1 will continue as planned while development on Bolt 2 moves forward. 

"As the lead developer of Bolt to this day, I am thrilled about the potential of putting this tool in the hands of more creators and allowing them to concretize their ideas in a visual way. Bolt started as a solo endeavor nearly four years ago, and over time, our team and community grew to welcome thousands of visual thinkers," they wrote.

"Today, passing the torch to Unity means Bolt will enter an exciting new phase of its life. While letting go of a project you love is never easy, I have met the amazing people at Unity who will carry it forward and I am confident that Bolt is in the best of hands."

Offering more information in an FAQ, Bonin reassured users that Unity has agreed to honor the commitment made by Ludiq to offer Bolt 2 at no extra cost to current Bolt users and anybody who jumps aboard before May 31, 2020. 

Unity will also send a free voucher to all users who had previously purchased Bolt via the Ludiq Store, allowing them to continue receiving new Bolt versions and updates on the Unity Asset Store. 

Bolt users can find out more about the move by checking out the Ludiq blog.

