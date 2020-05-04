EA opts for digital EA Play Live show instead of its usual E3-ish event

Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 4, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
EA is taking its usual E3-adjacent festivities online through EA Play Live, set to be held during the gap in mid-June left by E3’s COVID-19-driven cancellation.

The online event is set for June 11, and promises the “world premieres, news, and more” usually offered up during the in-person events its held in lieu of an E3 press conference since 2016. Beyond that, EA is holding off on sharing more details on EA Play Live for the time being. 

E3 itself, originally scheduled for June 9-11, was officially called off in early March over due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some events have instead offered up online variants to replace their canceled shows, E3 organizers announced last month that there are no plans to do so for E3 2020.

Some of the event's regulars like Microsoft and Ubisoft quickly expressed interest in holding their own digital events after that cancellation, while some like while some like Bethesda say COVID-19 complications are preventing them from doing so themselves. 

