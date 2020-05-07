Sponsored: Learn to build fast, secure, and reliable game servers in this free webinar

Presented by Cloudflare

Now more than ever, ensuring the security, performance, and reliability of game servers is important to the success of online gaming companies.

When designing infrastructure for online multiplayer games, delivering reliable, low-latency, and real-time gaming experiences, in a cost-effective manner, to players around the world can be a massive challenge.

Join Tim Obezuk, Principal Solutions Engineer at Cloudflare, in this free one hour webinar on Wednesday, May 27 at 11 AM ET to learn how to build game servers that are fast, secure, and reliable to gamers around the world.

Key takeaways:

Strategies you can employ to increase the speed and reliability of your game servers

How to minimize overspend on infrastructure

Techniques for offloading processing load from your servers

Speakers

Tim Obezuk​

Principal Solutions Engineer

Cloudflare, Inc

As a life-long gamer from Australia he is deeply familiar with the frustration of high pings and in-game disconnections. Now based in San Francisco Tim enjoys lower latency while he spending his days helping people deliver faster, more reliable online experiences using Cloudflare's global Performance, Security and Anti-DDoS network.

Moderator: Alissa McAloon

News Editor and Associate Publisher

Gamasutra