Video: How 343 uses machine learning for optimal matchmaking

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk 343 Industries' Josh Menke presents TrueMatch, a new matchmaking approach that allows developers to more intuitively express the value of each matchmaking metric and then uses machine learning to automatically optimize over the desired metrics in real-time.

It was a deeply informative and technical look at one of online game design's pressing quandaries, so if you missed seeing it live don't miss your chance to watch Menke's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

