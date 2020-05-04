Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 4, 2020
Get a job: Tripwire Interactive is hiring a Lead Gameplay Engineer

Get a job: Tripwire Interactive is hiring a Lead Gameplay Engineer

May 4, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
May 4, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Gameplay Engineer, Tripwire Interactive

Location: Roswell, Georgia​

Tripwire Interactive is looking for talented, dedicated, and passionate individuals to join the Tripwire Interactive family! Tripwire Interactive is an independent video game development and publishing company, famous for shooter titles like Red Orchestra and the wildly popular Killing Floor series. With its next project poised to blow previous projects out of the water, Tripwire has solidified its spot as one of the brightest rising stars in the games industry. 

At Tripwire Interactive, we pride ourselves in our ability to move to the beat of our own drum. Our existence as an independent studio and publisher means we are able to develop games on a schedule that reassesses what has become the status quo in the industry as a whole. We’re located in Roswell, GA just north of Atlanta; where cost of living is relatively low and opportunities are high. So if you’re looking to work in an environment that changes the game in more ways than one, look no further than Tripwire Interactive.

*Note: During this unprecedented time, we are looking for individuals who are able and willing to work from home until all restrictions have been lifted in relation to COVID-19. At such time, the position will be located on site.

Responsibilities:

  • Utilizing your technical skills, you will collaborate with designers, artists, audio designers, and various other specialists to design and develop best-in-class game experiences
  • Exemplify and promote standards for code, design, development, debugging, optimization, reviewing goals, testing and documentation
  • Interface between multiple departments with varies approaches to game development. You are responsible for translating creative intent into code tasks
  • Help to lead development teams to meet high-level project goals. Understand the intent of the creative direction and translate it into actionable descriptions of work
  • Participate in hiring process to grow our engineering team with an ever-rising quality bar
  • Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks
  • Design and Implement engineering solutions in many areas of game development such as procedural generation, game mechanics, AI, animation, physics, rendering, localization and UI
  • Keep up to date on state-of-the-art software engineering methods, practices, and technologies
  • Write well-architected code with an eye towards performance and re-usability for multiple experiences. Evaluate other engineers code to make sure it meets the department’s expectations
  • Empower and guide the career(s) of your direct reports to promote their growth as engineers. You are responsible for providing feedback for your team to assist in their growth
  • Establish workflow pipelines and cost/time analysis required for taking a game from early prototype stages all the way through to pre-production, production and release

 Qualifications: 

  • BS (or higher) in Computer Science or similar discipline
  • Minimum 6 years game industry experience with 3+ shipped titles
  • Excellent C++ programming and systems design skills
  • Experience with implementing network gameplay, AI, or physics
  • Ability to judge feature quality in relation to other current competing games
  • Adept at working with designers and artists to implement gameplay features
  • Experience in reviewing code and work to provide critical feedback used in career management

Benefits: 

  • Profit Share
  • Medical, Dental, & Vision 100% of premiums for the family covered by Tripwire
  • Up to 30 days of PTO
  • 16 paid Holidays
  • Short Term Disability & Long Term Disability
  • 401k Match
  • Flexible Spending Account
  • Flexible Hours
  • Employee & Family Team Building Events
  • Volunteer Days

Preference to applicants with: 

  • Significant Unreal Engine experience
  • Passion for first person shooters
  • Proven ability of tackling challenging projects
  • Experience in full software development lifecycle of shipping a game
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to work well under pressure, flexible, positive and focused

Interested? Apply now.

