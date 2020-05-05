Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

AppLovin invests in Sweet Escapes developer Redemption Games

May 5, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Mobile marketing platform AppLovin has made a undisclosed strategic investment in San Diego mobile studio Redemption Games. 

Founded in 2015, Redemption is the developer behind free-to-play mobile puzzler Sweet Escapes, which AppLovin claims has become a "top grossing" title.

Although the terms of the investment are unclear, AppLovin explained it will "bring its support to the Redemption Games team" while giving its new "partner studio" the freedom to operate independently.

"While Redemption Games has already found incredible success on its own, AppLovin’s investment will bring additional resources and expertise to continue the studio’s growth worldwide," reads a press release.

