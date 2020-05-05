Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 5, 2020
Microsoft will build Xbox Series X buzz with monthly 'Xbox 20/20' showcase

May 5, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft will host a series of monthly 'Xbox 20/20' events to reveal "the future of Xbox."

The company explained the regular digital showcase will allow it to keep fans in the loop as it builds to the launch of the Xbox Series X, which is still slated to arrive alongside Halo Infinite this holiday. 

The marketing pivot is also a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Microsoft explaining the move will help safeguard the health and wellbeing of its employees, fans, and partners.

The first Xbox 20/20 update will take place on May 7, and will bring more details on what titles will utilize Microsoft's cross-generation Smart Delivery feature alongside a first look at some next-gen gameplay. 

To help whet appetites, Microsoft has shared the startup sound that will greet players when the boot up the Xbox Series X -- and as the video above shows, it's a rather tantalizing sonic cocktail. 

You can find out more about the event series, including how to watch the first installment, over on the Xbox Wire blog.

