Report: Facebook is working on an updated version of its Oculus Quest VR headset

Report: Facebook is working on an updated version of its Oculus Quest VR headset

May 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon

May 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
May 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Facebook reportedly is toying with a smaller size and increased refresh rate for the next iteration of its standalone Oculus Quest VR headset, sources close to the matter tell Bloomberg.

The publication says that multiple potential Quest successors are in the work at Oculus that change up the size, material, and specifications offered by the nearly year-old device.

Some of those tweaks include targeting an increased refresh rate of at least 90Hz or even potentially 120Hz, though the latter may be scrapped due to its impact on battery life. Either would be an increase over the Quest’s current offerings, which Bloomberg notes in its full report is around 72Hz for most activities.

Other changes made on devices currently being tested replace its fabric covering with a solid plastic, and make the headsets as a whole both smaller and lighter. Changes are also potentially in store for the Quest’s accompanying controllers, though those alterations are focused more on comfort.

All of this would make for the first big hardware refresh to hit the Oculus Quest since the device launched in mid-2019, and comes during a time where interest in VR is on the rise, partially due to the current social distancing requirements many find themselves under though analysts like SuperData say that production is somewhat hindered due to those very same COVID-19 precautions. 

