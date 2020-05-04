Video: How Supercell designed the Clash of Clans Battle Pass

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Supercell's Eino Joas discusses the two-year process that led to the development of a Battle Pass for Clash of Clans.

What's so valuable about this talk is the way in which Joas goes into detail about the Clash of Clans economy and how the folks at Supercell thought through the process of implementing an effective Battle Pass to the game.

It's well worth a watch, and now you can do so any time via the official GDC YouTube channel!

