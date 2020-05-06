The latest Unreal Engine update adds initial support for next-gen consoles

Epic has updated Unreal Engine to add support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Unreal Engine 4.25 update includes "initial support" for Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles, including platform-specific functionality for next-gen audio features, and early support for Online Subsystems and TRC and XR certification.

Epic stressed that its next-gen console support is only available in beta form at the moment, and has promised to keep updating the 4.25-Plus branch with new optimizations, fixes, and certification requirements.

As well as preparing for the impending launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Epic has also added a production-ready Niagara VFX system and a beta version of the Chaos physics system -- both of which are used in Fortnite.

Enhanced profiling tools, a new high-quality media output pipeline, improved shading models, and LiDAR point cloud support have also been added. You can find out more about the update by checking out the 4.25 release notes on the Unreal Engine website.