Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 6, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 6, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 6, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The latest Unreal Engine update adds initial support for next-gen consoles

The latest Unreal Engine update adds initial support for next-gen consoles

May 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
May 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Epic has updated Unreal Engine to add support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. 

The Unreal Engine 4.25 update includes "initial support" for Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles, including platform-specific functionality for next-gen audio features, and early support for Online Subsystems and TRC and XR certification. 

Epic stressed that its next-gen console support is only available in beta form at the moment, and has promised to keep updating the 4.25-Plus branch with new optimizations, fixes, and certification requirements. 

As well as preparing for the impending launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Epic has also added a production-ready Niagara VFX system and a beta version of the Chaos physics system -- both of which are used in Fortnite

Enhanced profiling tools, a new high-quality media output pipeline, improved shading models, and LiDAR point cloud support have also been added. You can find out more about the update by checking out the 4.25 release notes on the Unreal Engine website.

Related Jobs

Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.05.20]
Senior Game Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.05.20]
Backend Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[05.05.20]
Senior Combat Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.05.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image