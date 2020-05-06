Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Finnish studio Dazzle Rocks nets $6.8 million to build social sandbox MMO

May 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Finnish mobile studio Dazzle Rocks has secured $6.8 million in Series A funding to boost development on its unnamed social sandbox MMO.

The funding round was led by Galaxy Interactive through its Galaxy EOS VR Fund, with additional backing from Spintop Ventures. 

Dazzle Rocks explained the cash injection will be used to ramp up production on its debut title, which is being pitched as a "social world-building game about exploration, adventure, and collaborating with other players."

Founded in 2015 by mobile veterans Stella Wang and Joonas Jokela, the company hopes to create an entire portfolio of "scalable social MMO games" built on a custom engine. 

"We are in the final stage of releasing an open beta for Western markets and will later follow with key Asian markets, including China, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan," commented Jokela in a press release.

"Our custom social MMO engine foundation is now complete and enables  massive global scalability and the development of our pipeline of future social MMO games."

