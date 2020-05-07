Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 11.77 million copies in under two weeks

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 11.77 million units in just 11 days to become the fastest-selling Switch title at launch.

Breaking the news in its latest fiscal report, Nintendo noted the twee slice-of-life simulator experienced the "best start ever for a Nintendo Switch title."

Despite only launching on March 20, it has become the seventh best-selling Switch title of all time, overtaking the likes of Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe to break into the top 10.

It's also worth noting that those 11.77 million sales were achieved by March 31, 2020, and a strong sales trajectory has likely continued in the following weeks.

While already a popular franchise, Animal Crossing seems to have taken on a new lease of life during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media has been awash with folks arranging meet-ups, birthday parties, mass turnip sales, and other barmy digital excursions.

Intrigued by New Horizons' staggering success, the Gamasutra team recently got together to discuss the title's unique appeal and future prospects during an editorial roundtable. Check it out here.