Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 11.77 million copies in under two weeks

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 11.77 million copies in under two weeks

May 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
May 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 11.77 million units in just 11 days to become the fastest-selling Switch title at launch. 

Breaking the news in its latest fiscal report, Nintendo noted the twee slice-of-life simulator experienced the "best start ever for a Nintendo Switch title." 

Despite only launching on March 20, it has become the seventh best-selling Switch title of all time, overtaking the likes of Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe to break into the top 10. 

It's also worth noting that those 11.77 million sales were achieved by March 31, 2020, and a strong sales trajectory has likely continued in the following weeks.

While already a popular franchise, Animal Crossing seems to have taken on a new lease of life during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media has been awash with folks arranging meet-ups, birthday parties, mass turnip sales, and other barmy digital excursions. 

Intrigued by New Horizons' staggering success, the Gamasutra team recently got together to discuss the title's unique appeal and future prospects during an editorial roundtable. Check it out here.

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[05.07.20]
Senior Game Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[05.06.20]
Producer
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.05.20]
Senior Game Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.05.20]
Backend Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image