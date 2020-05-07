Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Capybara Games co-founder Nathan Vella is now at Annapurna Interactive

May 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Nathan Vella has joined up with Annapurna Interactive, taking an unmentioned seat on its executive team and lending his expertise to the company’s work with independent game developers.

Vella announced his departure from his previous position as president at Grindstone developer Capybara Games last September, a studio he had been with since co-founding it back in 2003, for a new gig at a then-unknown company.

While Annapurna hasn’t announced exactly what Vella will be up to at his new office, a press release from the company says his decade and a half of experience with independent games will allow him to help Annapurna help other indie game creators succeed.

“We are excited to welcome Nathan Vella to the team. His vast experience and passion for independent games will help all of our amazing development partners,” reads a statement from Annapurna Interactive president Nathan Gary. “We can’t wait for what’s next - anything is possible.” 

