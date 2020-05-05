Get a job: Join Game Closure as a Backend Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Francisco, CA; Mountain View, CA; Tokyo, Japan; Remote

Game Closure is on the hunt for backend / systems engineers to help us build the services and infrastructure that power our social games that are played by millions of people every day on Facebook, Viber, Line and other messaging platforms. We are a growing team with offices in Mountain View and San Francisco, California, Tokyo, Japan and some possibilities for remote work. If you want to join us to make great games on our cutting edge technology and truly make an impact, then we want to talk to you!

As a Systems Engineer at Game Closure, you will play a pivotal role in creating a platform to revolutionize the instant games development industry. Our engineers are generally amazing at something and great at everything else. We write scalable backend systems, cross-compilers, JavaScript / TypeScript game APIs and tools, and whatever else it takes. No matter what you work on each day, you will work with the best engineers in the world; we have top talent in every part of our stack.

The Role:

Be a key member of a high performing software engineering team.

Architect and code sophisticated client/server systems for instant gaming.

Play a critical role in day-to-day coding, performance profiling, optimization, and general troubleshooting.

Collaborate with design, engineering, and production teams to devise optimal engineering solutions to game requirements.

Learn from and mentor other engineers on your team.

Take ownership of your projects to make them the best they can possibly be.

Provide valuable input on the company’s long-term engineering roadmap and help identify areas of opportunity for improvement.

Define the cutting edge of social gaming!

Desired Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent experience.

3+ years of professional software engineering experience.

Experience writing clean, testable, high-quality code and designing highly scalable systems in production.

Solid familiarity with deployment on cloud environments (AWS, GCP, Azure, etc.).

Strong Computer Science fundamentals in software systems design, algorithms, and data structures.

Ability to interact with peers in a constructive and productive style.

Familiarity with git, svn, or other VCS.

Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively on shared projects with designers, artists, testers, product managers, and other developers.

Strong team player with a positive attitude.

Bonus:

Expert knowledge of NodeJS and ES6 / TypeScript.

DevOps experience -- setting up CI/CD environments, orchestrating deployments, creating monitoring dashboards, anything that makes the development process easier, more enjoyable and more accountable.

Experience in game development and shipped titles.

GC Perks:

Medical, Dental, & Vision: Top quality insurance options with 100% of premiums covered

Social Events: Weekly team dinners, quarterly team excursions, game nights, karaoke, and more

Commuter Pass + Free Parking: Your commute and parking to the office is on us!

PTO: Unlimited vacation policy

Meals: Free daily lunches, well stocked kitchen, healthy snacks and drinks

Pet-Friendly Office: Bring your pets to work to foster a friendlier and happier workplace

Fitness: Free onsite yoga classes

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.