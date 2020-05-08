Tokyo Game Show 2020 cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, September's Tokyo Game Show 2020 has been cancelled, organizers announced Thursday.

It's the latest major cancellation of a game industry event--the annual TGS typically hosts hundreds of thousands of attendees. The show was scheduled to take place September 24-27, indicating in-person game industry events will be dealing with the effects of COVID-19 late into the year.

TGS organizers CESA and Nikkei said an online event is planned to take the place of the physical event. More information is coming later this month.

In a statement, TGS management said, "Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation."

Nearly all in-person game events are currently on hold or pivoting to digital versions, including E3, Gamescom, (the Gamasutra-affiliated) Game Developers Conference, Oculus Connect, QuakeCon, and more.