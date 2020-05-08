Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 8, 2020
Sales down, profits up at Capcom

May 8, 2020 | By Kris Graft
Monster Hunter publisher Capcom reported Friday a year on year decline in annual sales, but a jump in profits for its full fiscal year.

The company said the past year is the seventh consecutive year of operating income growth and the fourth year in a row of record-high profits.

Sales for the fiscal year ended March 31 were 82 billion yen ($770 million), down 18 percent compared to the previous year, while operating income was up 26 percent to 23 billion yen.

The company attributed the profit increase to high-margin digital sales. Games including Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and catalog sales of Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 helped drive sales during the year. Capcom's new pachislot game Shin Onimusha also experienced better than expected sales.

For the current fiscal year, Capcom expects net sales of 85 billion yen and operating income of 26 billion yen.

