Nintendo files lawsuit barrage to take down Super Mario 64 PC port

Fans of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 have spent the last week pouring over a fan-made PC port of the seminal Nintendo 64 title. Their excitement however, may have been short-lived. A report on Torrentfreak now says that the company is filing lawsuits to have the supercharged PC version taken offline.

There's a slight twist in this story compared to the normal game dev takedown lawsuits we run. Wildwood Law Group LLC, a law firm usually enlisted to help Nintendo in its takedown efforts, doesn't appear to be targeting the port's makers. Rather, it's telling Google and other online platforms to take down the port and make sure it can't be found by the general public.

Torrentfreak notes that this strategy appears to have mixed results. One version of the port is still available on a Google Drive folder, though the company has been successful at having the port pulled from filesharing sites and on YouTube.

We've asked Nintendo if it has any comment on these lawsuits, and will update this story when they get back to us.