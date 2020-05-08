Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

4 tips from Game Maker's Toolkit to help you evaluate community feedback

May 8, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
May 8, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Video

"As a designer at some point you just have to be brave. You can't shy away from making any major changes just because a subset of players may dislike it, or you will never ship anything interesting and your game will become stale." - David Bocek, Respawn Entertainment

Processing video game feedback can be like plugging into the X-Men's Cerebro. A thousand voices pop into your head all at once, and you're trying to filter them all out to find the voice you're looking for. 

If you're working with a great community management or playtest team, then you likely have a great process for evaluating and filtering all that player feedback. But if you don't, Mark Brown's latest entry in the Game Maker's Toolkit series is worth your time. 

Brown's gone out of his way to highlight a number of practical tips developers can use to process feedback on their game, including a number of unique quotes from experienced developers who've solved feedback-driven problems on their own games. 

You should watch the full video above, but for a quick overview, here are Brown's four tips you can implement right away. 

  1. Don't listen to a vocal minority. (Your most vocal players' experiences may not match the data reflecting your broader playerbase.)
  2. Identify problems, not solutions. (Players are great at identifying problems, but can't always conceive of solutions.)
  3. Don't let changes lead to a boring game. (See the quote above.)
  4. Create a conversation between developers and players. (If your players know why features are the way they are, they can improve their feedback.)

As a bonus, Brown's video makes for a great explainer to players about how their feedback is best processed by developers. 

Related Jobs

WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[05.08.20]
Sr. Brand Manager, Adult Swim Games
Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[05.08.20]
Lead Game Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[05.07.20]
Senior Systems Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[05.07.20]
Quality Assurance Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image