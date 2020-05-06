Video: Behind the beautiful audio of PSVR game Paper Beast

In this 2020 GDC Virtual Talk, Pixel Reef's Clement Duquesne shares how they crafted the detailed systems that breathe life into Paper Beast's procedurally animated creatures and dynamic landscapes, addressing physics-based audio, VR spatialization, audio-based animation, and more.

Paper Beast has proven to be one of 2020's standout VR titles, showing how a more meditative experience can make the most of the platform. Duquesne's talk shows how audio played a part in that experience, and helps guide VR developers through the more strange and ethereal worlds of virtual reality.

You can watch the talk in the video above, or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.