Rogue Games nets $2 million to expand publishing business

Sociable Soccer and Super Impossible Road publisher Rogue Games has raised $2 million in funding to expand its publishing business.

The funding round was led by Runa Capital with additional support from Mighty Capital and existing investors such as Grishin Robotics.

As noted by GamesBeat, the deal comes just over a year after the U.S. company raised $1.25 million in March 2019, taking its total lifetime funding to $3.4 million.

Rogue Games chief exec Mike DeLaet explained the publisher will use the latest cash injection to bring titles to new platforms and services, while also investing in new ways to boost player engagement.