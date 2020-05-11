Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Ubisoft marks July 12 for its digital, not-quite-E3 upcoming game showcase

May 11, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Ubisoft has sent out the save the date for its big summer event: a digital showcase called Ubisoft Forward that looks to offer the caliber of news and reveals usually lined up for E3 press conferences.

The inaugural Ubisoft Forward is set to take place on July 12 at 12 PM PDT as a “fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals, and more.”

It’s the latest summer event in a growing digital lineup of announcement-geared presentations aimed at filling the void left by E3’s cancellation, alongside online showcases like EA's upcoming EA Play Live and former E3 Coliseum host and producer Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest

Outside of that initial description offered via Twitter, Ubisoft hasn’t offered up much on exactly which of its projects will make an appearance but notes that more details will be revealed as that mid-July date draws near.

