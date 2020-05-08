Video: Balancing visuals and performance while art directing Forza

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Turn 10's Matt Collins discusses the process of creating art assets for a Forza game that needs to run at 60 FPS while players zoom along at 100 miles per hour.

It was an intriguing look at how Turn 10 designs its Forza Motorsport games for performance at speed, showcasing how key choices in art direction can have meaningful impact on the design, flow, and "feel" of your game.

Collins' talk was well worth a watch, so if you missed seeing it earlier this year take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

