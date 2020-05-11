Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

David Brevik and Bill Wang team up to launch Skystone Games

May 11, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Longtime industry veterans David Brevik and Bill Wang have set up shop as Skystone Games, aiming to both develop and publish multiplatform games for a global audience under the new label.

On the publishing side, the duo says that Skystone Games aims to support talented developers from around the world through publisher-developer relationships built to be supportive and collaborative.

“We envision Skystone Games as a global developer and publisher of multiplatform video games, with the aim to provide creative guidance and global publishing services. In this way, we help talented designers make better quality games and market to a global audience,” reads a statement from Wang, now Skystone’s CEO.

Already Skystone has signed two games, Undying (Vanimals) and Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts) due out in the near future.

“One of the biggest joys in this industry is uncovering hidden gems - projects that are absolutely special, but don’t ever really get the attention they deserve. That’s a problem we want to help solve,”  reads a statement from Brevil, now president at Skystone. “Our team has a proven track record of doing just that, and we want to shine a spotlight on the sort of talent that deserves to be recognized in a very crowded and competitive world.”

