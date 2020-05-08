Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring a Senior Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Marina del Rey, California
Skydance Interactive – developers of the hit game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners –is looking for Senior Software Engineers with specialties in AI, graphics, and low-level systems to help develop our next generation of groundbreaking games.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Direct development of major game systems and engine architecture
- Create efficient systems to deliver top tier experiences across a range of established and emerging platforms
- Research and implement new technologies to push the boundaries of what our engine can achieve
- Collaborate with the art and design teams to plan features and extend the overall vision of the game
- Advise and mentor other members of the engineering team
- Promote strong code discipline and engineering practice throughout the organization
- Work with other leads and producers to establish game related tasks and schedules
- Provide critical analysis of development practices with the goal of improving game quality, team efficiency, and cultivating a positive working environment
- Help drive the product to completion with the highest standards of quality, performance, and polish
Requirements:
- BS/MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience
- Mastery of C++11
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in AAA game development
- Previous leadership experience or demonstrated leadership potential
- Experience working with Unreal Engine 4
- Shipped at least one PC/Console or VR game using UE4
- Experience with code and data optimization
- Experience in the design and architecture of game systems
- Comfortable working within (and extending) an established code framework
