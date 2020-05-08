Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring a Senior Software Engineer

May 11, 2020 | By Staff
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Software Engineer, Skydance Interactive

Location: Marina del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive – developers of the hit game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners –is looking for Senior Software Engineers with specialties in AI, graphics, and low-level systems to help develop our next generation of groundbreaking games.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

  • Direct development of major game systems and engine architecture
  • Create efficient systems to deliver top tier experiences across a range of established and emerging platforms
  • Research and implement new technologies to push the boundaries of what our engine can achieve
  • Collaborate with the art and design teams to plan features and extend the overall vision of the game
  • Advise and mentor other members of the engineering team
  • Promote strong code discipline and engineering practice throughout the organization
  • Work with other leads and producers to establish game related tasks and schedules
  • Provide critical analysis of development practices with the goal of improving game quality, team efficiency, and cultivating a positive working environment
  • Help drive the product to completion with the highest standards of quality, performance, and polish

Requirements: 

  • BS/MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience
  • Mastery of C++11
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in AAA game development
  • Previous leadership experience or demonstrated leadership potential
  • Experience working with Unreal Engine 4
  • Shipped at least one PC/Console or VR game using UE4
  • Experience with code and data optimization
  • Experience in the design and architecture of game systems
  • Comfortable working within (and extending) an established code framework 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

