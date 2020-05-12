Grand strategy title Stellaris has sold over 3 million copies in four years

Paradox Interactive's sweeping sci-fi strategy title Stellaris has sold over 3 million copies in four years.

The 4X grand strategy game, which focuses on space exploration, empire management, diplomacy, and warfare, launched in May 2016, and has now surpassed 3 million sales across Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Linux.

The game also achieved a record number of monthly active users in March 2020, although Paradox declined to share the exact figures.

"We have always put the community first when developing and supporting content for Stellaris,” said Stellaris game director, Daniel Moregard, commenting on the milestone.

“It is so rewarding to see this strategy help us earn the continued interest of a large and growing player base after all these years. Being able to reach a new all-time high right now makes the anniversary festivities feel even more momentous."