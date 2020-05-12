Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 12, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 12, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 12, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Grand strategy title Stellaris has sold over 3 million copies in four years

Grand strategy title Stellaris has sold over 3 million copies in four years

May 12, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
May 12, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Paradox Interactive's sweeping sci-fi strategy title Stellaris has sold over 3 million copies in four years

The 4X grand strategy game, which focuses on space exploration, empire management, diplomacy, and warfare, launched in May 2016, and has now surpassed 3 million sales across Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Linux. 

The game also achieved a record number of monthly active users in March 2020, although Paradox declined to share the exact figures. 

"We have always put the community first when developing and supporting content for Stellaris,” said Stellaris game director, Daniel Moregard, commenting on the milestone. 

“It is so rewarding to see this strategy help us earn the continued interest of a large and growing player base after all these years. Being able to reach a new all-time high right now makes the anniversary festivities feel even more momentous."

Related Jobs

Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[05.12.20]
Senior Character TD
Skydance
Skydance — Marina del Rey, California, United States
[05.11.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gaming
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.11.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[05.11.20]
Technical Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image