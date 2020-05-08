Video: Using deep reinforcement learning for NPCs and playtesting

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Unity's Jeffrey Shih explains how deep reinforcement and imitation learning can be used for scaling playtesting and NPC creation in games.

In discussion with fellow experts Ervin Teng and Robin Lindh Nilsson, Shih examined a number of different examples of DRL's use in games to tease apart the best approaches for using it to playtest and create content for your games.

It was an intriguing and deeply relevant talk, and now you can watch Shih's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

