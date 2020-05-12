First-party PlayStation games to be collected under new PlayStation Studios brand

PlayStation is bringing its first-party games together under one brand at the start of the PlayStation 5 generation, bundling together creations from Sony Interactive Entertainment-owned studios as well as external games under the PlayStation Studios brand.

According to PlayStation's recent chat with GamesIndustry, that bit of additional branding aims to help players better understand which games are developed by teams at SIE moving into the next console generation, something that SIE’s global marketing head Eric Lempel tells the publication hasn’t always been easily apparent.

"It's something we've thought about for a while, and especially as we move towards the next-generation we really want to back our games in an even bigger way," Lempel tells GamesIndustry. "We've done everything in terms of massive robust marketing campaigns, and this is an even better way to bring together these games, united, in an easy way for fans to understand what they're getting into."

Part of the PlayStation Studios branding means that games created by SIE-owned teams like Guerrilla Games or Naughty Dog will feature a PlayStation Studios splash screen ahead of a game’s title screen featuring an evolving roster of familiar faces from first-party franchises. On top of applying to SIE-owned studios, Lempel also notes that PlayStation Studios will cover games created in cases where “our studios are managing the production of these games and working with an external developer.”

Any first-party games will feature that PlayStation Studios branding no matter what platform they release for, but ultimately it won’t start showing up on releases until later this year when the PlayStation 5 officially kicks off Sony’s next-gen aspirations.