Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 12, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 12, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 12, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

First-party PlayStation games to be collected under new PlayStation Studios brand

May 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
May 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

PlayStation is bringing its first-party games together under one brand at the start of the PlayStation 5 generation, bundling together creations from Sony Interactive Entertainment-owned studios as well as external games under the PlayStation Studios brand.

According to PlayStation's recent chat with GamesIndustry, that bit of additional branding aims to help players better understand which games are developed by teams at SIE moving into the next console generation, something that SIE’s global marketing head Eric Lempel tells the publication hasn’t always been easily apparent.

"It's something we've thought about for a while, and especially as we move towards the next-generation we really want to back our games in an even bigger way," Lempel tells GamesIndustry. "We've done everything in terms of massive robust marketing campaigns, and this is an even better way to bring together these games, united, in an easy way for fans to understand what they're getting into."

Part of the PlayStation Studios branding means that games created by SIE-owned teams like Guerrilla Games or Naughty Dog will feature a PlayStation Studios splash screen ahead of a game’s title screen featuring an evolving roster of familiar faces from first-party franchises. On top of applying to SIE-owned studios, Lempel also notes that PlayStation Studios will cover games created in cases where “our studios are managing the production of these games and working with an external developer.”

Any first-party games will feature that PlayStation Studios branding no matter what platform they release for, but ultimately it won’t start showing up on releases until later this year when the PlayStation 5 officially kicks off Sony’s next-gen aspirations.

Related Jobs

Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[05.12.20]
Senior Character TD
Skydance
Skydance — Marina del Rey, California, United States
[05.11.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gaming
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.11.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[05.11.20]
Technical Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image