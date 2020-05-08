Get a job: Join Ori developer Moon Studios as a remote Sr. Character TD

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Remote
Moon Studios - award-winning creators of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps - are looking for Senior Character TD's. After redefining the Metroidvania genre with the Ori series, our next goal is to revolutionize the ARPG genre.
Join our family, help us create some of the best games the industry has ever seen and work with some of the most talented individuals in the world!
Please note that Moon Studios is a distributed development studio: Everyone at Moon works remotely and we accept job applications from participants all over the world!
We're looking for:
Reach out to us if you...
Interested? Apply now.
