Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 12, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 12, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 12, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Culling is coming back, this time swapping free-to-play for one-free-play-per-day

The Culling is coming back, this time swapping free-to-play for one-free-play-per-day

May 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
May 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Developer Xaviant is taking another stab at reviving its battle royale game The Culling: Origins, this time dropping the game’s free-to-play structure in favor of a one-free-play-per-day model.

Following this latest revival, The Culling: Origins will sell for $5.99 and allow each and every player to participate in one free battle royale match per day. Beyond that players will need to spend a single unit of in-game currency for each additional round, currency that can either be bought for real money or earned one token at a time by winning one of The Culling’s showdowns.

“We knew that if we were going to bring the game back, we’d have to make some big changes to our model,” explains a post from the team.

Players that picked up the game during its free-to-play days won’t have to rebuy it at that $5.99 price, and Xaviant says it’s offering a free one-day trial to new players as well.

Beyond that, players get that one free play per day before they’ll need to pay-to-play at the price of one token per match. It’s a bit of an acrade-like take on monetization, for better or worse. A single token is awarded to the winner of an online match, otherwise additional play tokens run 3 for $0.99, 10 for $2.99, or 20 for $4.99. Unlimited play passes are also up for purchase, priced at $1.99 for 7 days of unlimited play, or $5.99 for 30 days.

This all makes for a somewhat unique model for a battle royale game to pick up out of the blue, but Xaviant says in its announcement post that the game’s previous free-to-play model built around selling crates and cosmetics wasn’t sustainable despite high numbers of players logging in.

“Running a free-to-play online game can be expensive. The bigger your player count, the more you spend on servers and back-end services,” explains the team. “When the Xbox version went free to play, we brought on a million players in just a couple of months. You have to have a working monetization scheme to pay for everything. The Culling didn’t have that. We do want to say that we really appreciate everyone who did spend money on the game when it was free to play, your support is what kept it running for as long as it did.”

For the game itself, the team says they’ve worked through a number of optimizations while trying to lower server costs that ultimately feed back into improvements in the game itself like a better framerate and improved AI behavior.

More on the decisions behind the monetization shift and changes headed to the game itself can be found over on Xaviant’s website.

Related Jobs

Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[05.12.20]
Senior Character TD
Skydance
Skydance — Marina del Rey, California, United States
[05.11.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gaming
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.11.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[05.11.20]
Technical Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image