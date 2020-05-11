Video: Understanding different specialties & approaches in game production

In this 2017 GDC talk veteran prodcer Caryl Shaw reviews the many different producer-adjacent roles that exist today that require similar skills as a traditional production job, but also demand and compliment other areas of expertise someone might be bringing to the table.

It was a great talk that offered a lot of perspective on how broad the category of "producer" is in game development, and how many different ways there are to be an effective producer, so if you missed seeing it in 2017 take advantage of the fact that you can watch Shaw's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.