Scavengers Studio ends active development on Darwin Project

Scavengers Studio is winding down support for its social battle royale game Darwin Project, noting in a post that its team will be redirected to other projects within the studio.

It's an unfortunate end to any online game, and one the team at Scavengers says they tried to stave off with new platforms, content, and features to no avail.

“We have assessed all potential solutions and scenarios, but unfortunately, Darwin Project is unable to sustain itself thus forcing us to come to this very difficult decision,” write studio co-founders Simon Darveau and Amélie Lamarche.

An end to active development doesn’t mean an end of support, at least not quite yet. The Darwin Project team says the ten-person battle royale game and its stream-centered features will remain online and fully playable until at least the end of 2020.