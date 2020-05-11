Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Agoura Hills, California

At Visual Concepts, we believe great games are made by diverse and empowered teams with a shared passion for play. As one of the world’s top game development studios, we have shipped over 100 multi-sku titles to critical acclaim and commercial success. Our teams are independent and entrepreneurial. Our studios in Agoura Hills, Novato, Orange County, Budapest, Shanghai, and Seoul are committed to artistry and technical innovation, offering top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

What We Need:

Do you prize efficiency, productivity, and the satisfaction that comes from helping a team do their best work? Do you have organizational ability combined with a passion for solving technical, artistic and design challenges? Are you a collaborative leader and great communicator who thrives on delivering results? If so, wow, do we want to talk to you!

Our Agoura Hills studio is looking for a Producer to work with our team to help organize, focus, prioritize and track a host of new features and best-in-class visuals that we’re creating for the WWE 2K franchise. In the role of Producer, you’ll drive initiatives to improve our gameplay, visuals, technology, and game features to help make the next iteration of WWE 2K the best ever. ​

What You Will Do:

Work with a team of artists, engineers and designers to prioritize, plan and deliver amazing new features to our players

Work across partner teams to share vision, resolve dependencies, and ensure on-time delivery of feature inputs and requirements

Decompose long term efforts into incremental steps, planning and communicating road maps and risks to all stakeholders

Drive alignment, resolve ambiguity, and clarify technical and design strategy to maximize your impact

Collaborate with team members across the US and Canada to ensure the impact and quality of your features

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Four or more years of game production experience

One or more shipped games with significant scope of ownership

Experience setting clear goals, planning and delivering features with cross functional teams and multiple competing requirements

Outstanding project management capabilities, documentation, tracking and transparency

Attention to detail and completeness, ability to see around corners, anticipate issues

Familiarity with development tooling, Perforce, build systems, integrated test

Organized, excellent communication skills, passion for games, collaborative demeanor

Preferred Qualifications:

Background in Character or Character Tech Art

Project management training in Scrum or other agile framework

Experience in Jira or other project management software

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.