Square Enix won't hold one big, E3-like announcement stream this summer

Game makers are adapting differently to E3’s cancellation and the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, the plan is to launch their own online events to host an E3’s worth of reveals and announcements, but for others that option simply isn’t feasible.

In Square Enix’s case, the latter is true. According to earnings call comments picked up by Bloomberg tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki, Square Enix plans to announce new titles on an individual basis throughout the year, rather than all at once during one big summer event.

The company explains that COVID-19 has complicated the process of getting the necessary pieces in place for a summer event, something other companies with similar plans like Bethesda (and reportedly Nintendo) have experienced as well.