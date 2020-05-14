AppLovin acquires Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire dev Machine Zone

AppLovin has acquired Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire developer Machine Zone for an undisclosed fee.

Originally conceived as a mobile marketing provider, AppLovin has since expanded into the world of publishing with the launch of Lion Studios. It has also made a habit of investing in game studios including Clipwire Games, Firecraft Studios, and most recently, Redemption Games.

Machine Zone, meanwhile, has spent the past 12 years working on free-to-play MMO titles for mobile, including top-grossing releases like Game of War: Fire Age, Mobile Strike, and Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire.

Commenting on the deal, AppLovin chief exec Adam Foroughi explained the company will now be able to pool its marketing resources with Machine Zone's user acquisition tools and monetization expertise to bring "top franchises" to even more players.

The purchase will see AppLovin move out of its current office and into Machine Zone's larger headquarters in Palo Alto.