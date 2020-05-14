Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Former Xbox exec J Allard is now Intellivision's global managing director

Former Xbox exec J Allard is now Intellivision's global managing director

May 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
May 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

J Allard, one of the key figures behind the early days of Xbox, has joined up with Intellivision Entertainment ahead of the company’s big Intellivision Amico launch later this year.

The new position sees Allard as Intellivision’s global managing director, a role Intellivision tells VentureBeat will task him with supporting the upcoming retro console debut by managing a number of operations critical to that launch, including UX, developer support, and more.

“This week has me back on the field and not just cheering from the stands — it’s a great feeling,” Allard tells VentureBeat. “There’s a need, an opportunity, and a terrific, scrappy team committed to take it on.”

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[05.14.20]
Quality Assurance Manager
Fred Rogers Productions
Fred Rogers Productions — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[05.14.20]
Digital Producer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[05.14.20]
Senior Game Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[05.13.20]
Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image