Former Xbox exec J Allard is now Intellivision's global managing director

J Allard, one of the key figures behind the early days of Xbox, has joined up with Intellivision Entertainment ahead of the company’s big Intellivision Amico launch later this year.

The new position sees Allard as Intellivision’s global managing director, a role Intellivision tells VentureBeat will task him with supporting the upcoming retro console debut by managing a number of operations critical to that launch, including UX, developer support, and more.

“This week has me back on the field and not just cheering from the stands — it’s a great feeling,” Allard tells VentureBeat. “There’s a need, an opportunity, and a terrific, scrappy team committed to take it on.”