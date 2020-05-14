Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Humble's indie game publishing biz is now Humble Games

May 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Humble is doing a bit of a makeover on its publishing branch, and unveiled Humble Games today as a dedicated, cross platform game publishing division focused on working alongside indie teams.

If Humble as a indie publisher sounds a bit familiar, its because the company previously took aim at supporting independent game development through its Humble Original endeavors. That first stab started funding games to be featured Humble Monthly game bundles, a subscription service that has since been rebooted as Humble Choice.

Humble Games takes a wider approach than Original. As Humble Games, the company is looking to once again work with indie developers and leverage its platform and expertise to help them to launch and beyond, on PC as well as consoles. At the onset, Humble is offering up marketing help, financing, and assistance with milestones while promising partner devs will retain both creative control and IP ownership throughout the process.  

“With a dedication to gamers and developers alike, Humble Games is a publisher willing to challenge the norm that has been expected of its predecessors. More Games. Better Games. Fairer Deals. All while prioritizing social impact and social good,” explains the Humble team.

Game developers curious about the company’s latest publishing push can find more info over on the new Humble Games site.

