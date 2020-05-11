Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Heart Machine as a Quality Assurance Manager

May 14, 2020 | By Staff
May 14, 2020 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

QA Manager, Heart Machine

Location: Culver City, California

We’re looking for a QA Manager who has a passion for shipping games and an eye for detail. Your responsibility will be to organize and track the team’s QA process, including playtesting feedback, bug tracking, localization & platform certification.

We’re looking for someone who can catch and address problems quickly and effectively, can communicate with anyone on the team to get results, and has a deep understanding of our production process. Come help us build better things!

Your Role

  • Consistently playtesting our levels and helping keep builds updated and maintained
  • Organizing external playtests and tracking resulting bugs and feedback
  • Working with remote QA teams and managing bug-tracking software
  • Managing & tracking localization & platform certification tasks
  • Communicating with project leads to address the QA task backlog
  • Creating and managing tasks while also identifying, tracking and addressing risks
  • Work with the publisher to ship the game on multiple platforms

Requirements

  • Experience with bug-tracking systems (such as DevTrack, JIRA or BugZilla)
  • Experience shipping at least one game on PC and/or console
  • Experience with localization & platform cert processes
  • Previous QA experience on games - at least 2 years on PC or console
  • Experience with milestone tracking
  • Knowledge and familiarity with Agile and Scrum development framework
  • Strong reading, writing and spelling skills
  • Strong technical aptitude
  • A passion for games - third person action and platformer games particularly
  • Ample experience with current generation of gaming consoles
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Independently motivated
  • Excellent communication skills and assertive attitude
  • Authorized to work in the US
  • Currently local to the Los Angeles area, or willing relocate

Bonus

  • QA experience in a large team environment
  • Any additional and related skills in games (illustration, modeling, writing, production)
  • Experience with Unreal 4

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

