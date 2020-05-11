Get a job: Join Heart Machine as a Quality Assurance Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Culver City, California

We’re looking for a QA Manager who has a passion for shipping games and an eye for detail. Your responsibility will be to organize and track the team’s QA process, including playtesting feedback, bug tracking, localization & platform certification.

We’re looking for someone who can catch and address problems quickly and effectively, can communicate with anyone on the team to get results, and has a deep understanding of our production process. Come help us build better things!

Your Role

Consistently playtesting our levels and helping keep builds updated and maintained

Organizing external playtests and tracking resulting bugs and feedback

Working with remote QA teams and managing bug-tracking software

Managing & tracking localization & platform certification tasks

Communicating with project leads to address the QA task backlog

Creating and managing tasks while also identifying, tracking and addressing risks

Work with the publisher to ship the game on multiple platforms

Requirements

Experience with bug-tracking systems (such as DevTrack, JIRA or BugZilla)

Experience shipping at least one game on PC and/or console

Experience with localization & platform cert processes

Previous QA experience on games - at least 2 years on PC or console

Experience with milestone tracking

Knowledge and familiarity with Agile and Scrum development framework

Strong reading, writing and spelling skills

Strong technical aptitude

A passion for games - third person action and platformer games particularly

Ample experience with current generation of gaming consoles

Excellent organizational skills

Independently motivated

Excellent communication skills and assertive attitude

Authorized to work in the US

Currently local to the Los Angeles area, or willing relocate

Bonus

QA experience in a large team environment

Any additional and related skills in games (illustration, modeling, writing, production)

Experience with Unreal 4

