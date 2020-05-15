Valve launches Play Next feature to help Steam users choose their next game

Valve has officially launched its experimental Play Next feature on Steam. Earlier this year, 'Experiment 008: Play Next' entered the company's Steam Labs initiative for testing, and after receiving positive feedback from customers has now been rolled out proper.

The feature will help users with hefty Steam libraries decide which game to dip into next by using machine learning to make informed suggestions.

It utilizes the same technology as Steam's Interactive Recommender to display up to three selections from a user's library, although players can cycle through those picks if nothing takes their fancy.

"Play Next has proved successful enough to graduate from the Lab. With today's Steam Client update, that functionality is now integrated into the Steam Library," reads a short blog post. "Users who have unplayed (or very low playtime) games in their library, will now have a Play Next shelf available in the library view."