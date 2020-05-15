Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sumo Group acquires UK work-for-hire studio Lab42

Sumo Group acquires UK work-for-hire studio Lab42

May 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Sumo Group has acquired work-for-hire development studio Lab42 for an undisclosed fee. 

Based in Leamington Spa, Lab42 has worked on a wide range of projects for clients like Sega Publishing Europe, Klei Entertainment, Aspyr, and Ripstone, including titles such as Yakuza 0, Sonic Mania, and Terratech

The studio also holds the exclusive license to the World Snooker Tour brand, and was the sole-developer on sports sim Snooker 19

Sumo already owns a number of studios including Everybody's Gone to the Rapture developer The Chinese Room, LittleBigPlanet 3 maker Sumo Digital, and God of War: Remastered co-developer Red Kite Games. 

It explained the addition of Lab42 will strengthen its presence in Leamington Spa, where Sumo Digital currently has an office, while also bolstering its development team.

"The opportunity to buy Lab42, a business that is highly respected in the industry and well known to key members of our team, was both timely and compelling," commented Sumo Group chief exec Carl Cavers.

"The addition of a 29 strong, established, proven and talented team will help keep our organic growth ambitions on track, through the COVID-19 pandemic, which, as previously reported, has created some recruitment challenges."

