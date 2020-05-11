Video: How to consider player skill growth in esports-friendly games

In this 2020 GDC Virtual Talk, Tobii's Dr. Anders Frank explains how developers can consider player growth while designing competitive video games. Thomas Papa also contributed to this talk.

Frank uses a combination of experience helping esports players get better at their game with data from eye-tracking technology to help developers understand how players exceed in competitive environments.

It's a great talk about in-game learning that you can watch for free over on the GDC YouTube channel!

