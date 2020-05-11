Get a job: Remedy is hiring a Senior Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Senior Programmer for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

We are looking for a Senior Programmer to help unify our digital character creation workflows. We have recently started from scratch to unify our character creation pipeline, presenting an unique opportunity.

While this a full-time software engineering role, the character technology team has also worked on implementing existing skinning algorithms, novel convolutional neural network architectures, facial blendshape solvers, custom photogrammetry hardware and statistical analysis of motion capture among others things.

Responsibilities

Help develop an industry leading digital content creation pipeline

Collaborate with our proprietary engine and tools teams to build deep integrations between the Northlight engine and DCCs

Adhere to high quality programming standards

Support the teams involved with character creation with tools and algorithms to make their work easier.

Requirements and qualifications

4+ years of experience working in the game, film or equivalent industry

Proficiency in at least C++ and Python

Curiosity, ability to learn fast and to communicate concisely

Experience working with any of the following APIs: Maya, MotionBuilder, Houdini, Modo

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (in English)

The ideal candidate will also have

A degree in computer science or software engineering

Good math skills: calculus, linear algebra, optimization and numerical analysis

Experience with any of the following: custom in-house game engines, test driven development, continuous integration, machine learning, UI frameworks, API design, parallelism

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

